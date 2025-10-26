"Satish Shah Spoke To <i>Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai</i> Co-Star Ratna Patak Shah Two Hours Before His Death": JD Majethia

Satish Shah's death has left the entire entertainment industry in shock. The veteran actor died on Saturday at the age of 74. The news of his demise was first confirmed by director Ashoke Pandit, following which P.D. Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre also issued an official statement.

Did you know that just hours before his death, Satish Shah had telephonic conversations with his Sarabhai vs Sarabhai co-star Ratna Pathak Shah, as well as the show's director-producer Aatish Kapadia?

The show's producer, JD Majethia, revealed this in an interview with PTI. He said, “I couldn't believe it because he had a chat with Aatish Kapadia at 11:00 am. He had a chat with Ratna ji at 12:57. And after two hours, we got to know he is no more.”

JD Majethia also shared that he was supposed to meet Satish Shah two days earlier. He said, “Parso (Day before yesterday), we were supposed to meet. I was right below his house, but he said he was too tired to meet. I'm about to retire. I told him, my family also wanted to meet you. Bohot pyaar karte the betiyon se (He loved my daughters), very close to my wife. Sabse baat kari unne phone pe. (He talked to everyone over call.) He said, 'look how I'm sounding, I'm so healthy.' He told me, 'Aav ne pachi madiye, that 'pachi' will never come now. (He told me, come later but that later will never come now).”

The producer added that the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team has a WhatsApp group, which Satish Shah was largely responsible for keeping active.

Premiered in 2004, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai featured Satish Shah as Indravadan Sarabhai, Ratna Pathak Shah as Maya Sarabhai, Rupali Ganguly as Monisha, Sumeet Raghavan as Sahil, Rajesh Kumar as Roshesh and Deven Bhojani as Dushyant Painter.

Apart from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Satish Shah appeared in several TV shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Filmi Chakkar and Ghar Jamai. The actor also played important roles in movies such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, Main Hoon Na, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Om Shanti Om.