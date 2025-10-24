"She's My Tame Rat": When Shah Rukh Khan Said Priyanka Chopra Was Not A <i>Jungli Billi</i>

It feels like ages ago, but 2006's Don, directed by Farhan Akhtar, was actually the first film where Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra acted together.

Priyanka Chopra had never hidden her crush on Shah Rukh Khan.

Long before her famous shy moments on Koffee with Karan hearing Shah Rukh Khan's name, Priyanka Chopra had already opened up about her crush.

Back in 2003, she told Cine Blitz, "What's sexy about Shah Rukh? Everything! He's my favouritest! In the song Suraj Hua Maddham, dressed in those loose kurtas... mmm, he looks absolutely sexy.

His eyes are the sexiest... they can look right through you. I've always had a huge crush on Shah Rukh Khan. Not the 'I-love-you-want-to-marry-you' kind- it's more like idolisation. I just love everything about the man. He can't go wrong anywhere".

When they finally worked together in Malaysia, rumours about them started. It was the first time in Shah Rukh Khan's 15-year career that people talked about his closeness with a co-star.

Magazines were full of stories about how Priyanka Chopra was smitten and how Shah Rukh Khan took great care of her.

One standout is a gem with The Times of India:

Question: Shah Rukh Khan, you call her a jungli billi in one dialogue, is she like that?

"Mujhe junglee billiyan bahut pasand hai..."#10YearsOfDon pic.twitter.com/yApTW9k3Y9 — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) October 20, 2016

Shah Rukh Khan: "She's my tame rat"

Priyanka Chopra: "I'm not a rat, and I'm certainly not tamed"

Priyanka Chopra: "Please find a better-looking animal to compare me to"

Shah Rukh Khan: "Ok, she's my tame rabbit. Look I am extremely, extremely, extremely fond of her and I have a huge amount of genuine love and respect for her talent"

They got back together for the film's sequel, Don 2 in 2011. Priyanka Chopra also had special appearances in Om Shanti Om (2007), Billu (2009), and Ra.One (2011), all fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor Priyanka Chopra ever confirmed the rumours, but the sparks were enough to keep the media buzzing for years.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Has Reached Out To Shah Rukh Khan For Don 3, Priyanka Chopra May Be Back: Reports