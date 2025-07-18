When Shah Rukh Khan Made Priyanka Chopra Jonas Cry On The Sets Of <i>Ra One</i>

Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas first collaborated in the 2006 release Don. They got back together for Don 2 in 2011. Other than that, Priyanka had a number of special appearances in some SRK films such as Om Shanti Om, Ra.One, and Billu.

In an old interview, she had once spoken about how Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan had played a prank on her on the sets of Ra.One which left her in tears.

On Priyanka Chopra's birthday today, an old interview of her's has resurfaced where she spoke about an incident from the sets of Ra. One where she had to shoot a song and an action sequence with Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan.

Priyanka who had shot an episode for Live My Life for UTV Stars, said, "I had just landed from America. It was a complicated costume and I hadn't even done the fittings. So, I headed to the sets where Manish Malhotra (designer) checked the measurements and sent the costume for alteration."

"Meanwhile, I checked with Anubhav (director Sinha) and Shah Rukh if everything was fine. They seemed cool and continued with the shoot. By the time I was ready, I was three hours late. I profusely apologised to them, but they asked me to apologise to Sanju sir instead. I didn't want to go because I'm scared of him, but they pushed me to do it," elaborated the actress.

Priyanka then revealed that she broke down when Sanjay Dutt rudely responded to her, and that is when the Munnabhai actor called Shah Rukh Khan.

Giggling as she recalled, the Heads of State actress added, "Shah Rukh, meanwhile, went and hid behind someone to watch from a distance. Eventually, we completed the shoot as per schedule and let me make it clear again, no one is upset!"

The film revolved around Shekhar (Shah Rukh Khan), a game developer, who is gearing up to launch his next big thing. However, his robot Ra.One goes rogue which brings in a twist in the story and Shekhar ends up dying. Now it is only his virtual self G.One who can level up the game.

