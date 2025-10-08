<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gaurav Khanna And Neelam Giri Fight Over Kitchen Duties

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house is intensifying with each passing day. In the latest promo released by the makers, contestants Gaurav Khanna and Neelam Giri are seen getting into a heated argument over kitchen duties. The issue escalated when Neelam snapped at Gaurav for telling her to do her kitchen duty.

Gaurav retorted that she only complains about kitchen work. Neelam fired back, "Kitchen me rehne wala aadmi kabhi bahar nahi jaata aur aap bol rahe ho na ki mujhe chale jaana chiye, main bolti hu aapko ghar se chale jaana chiye. [A man who stays in the kitchen can not go out, but you are telling me to leave? I say you should leave the house]."

Gaurav said, “I am having food, I will discuss this with you later.” To which Neelam stated that she does not want to talk to him at all. The Anupamaa actor doubled down on his claims and added, “All your issues revolve around the kitchen and hence I said what I said. If you are getting so triggered, it means it is true.”

In the middle of the argument, Neelam burst into tears. However, Kunkickaa Sadanand stepped in and offered her a comforting hug that helped calm her down.

In a separate promo, Neelam was seen refusing to do the kitchen duties. Captain Farrhana Bhatt retaliated by warning Neelam of double duty and punishment. Shehbaz Badesha jumped into the fray, defending Neelam and questioning Farrhana's authority to hand out punishment. Abhishek Bajaj then intervened, telling Shehbaz not to take an unnecessary stand, which escalated into a full-blown fight between the two.

Shehbaz then challenged Abhishek to a one-on-one showdown. Abhishek responded sarcastically, "Contract main likhwa ke aaya ki tere beech main koi nahi bolega? [Did you get it written in the contract that no one can interrupt you?]” The argument concluded with Abhishek calling Shehbaz a "fukra" (useless) and Shehbaz threatening to take action against Abhishek.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV.