<i>Eyes Closed</i>: BLACKPINK's Jisoo All Set To Team Up With British Singer Zayn Malik

Fans of K-pop and pop music have something exciting to look forward to. BLACKPINK's Jisoo is teasing a new single titled Eyes Closed. It is a collaboration with none other than Zayn Malik, the British singer who rose to fame with One Direction.

Jisoo recently shared the official poster for the song on Instagram to give fans their first look at the duo together. In the image, they both look effortlessly stunning, twinning in sleek black outfits. Jisoo stands confidently in the foreground, while Zayn is positioned slightly behind.

The text attached to the post read, “JISOO X ZAYN Digital Single ‘EYES CLOSED'”

This could be a big moment for both artists. Jisoo has not released anything new since her solo EP Amortage came out in February. That project included four tracks: Earthquake, Your Love, Tears and Hugs & Kisses. For Zayn, this would be another step after leaving One Direction in 2015 and building a successful solo career with R&B and alternative pop tracks.

Fans also noticed a connection between the two artists recently. Back in July, Zayn Malik attended BLACKPINK's show at New York's MetLife Stadium with his daughter, Khai.

As per a Variety report, he even shared a post on Instagram after the concert, writing, “@BLACKPINKOFFICIAL THANK YOU :) ME & KHAI LOVED IT.”

The timing works well, too. Jisoo is currently on a break from BLACKPINK's Deadline world tour, which started in Seoul in July. The group recently wrapped up shows at London's O2 Arena on August 15-16 and will continue the tour in Kaohsiung, Taiwan on October 18. So this single could be the perfect way to keep fans engaged between tour dates.

With Jisoo's vocals and Zayn's signature tone, fans are in for a real treat with Eyes Closed.

