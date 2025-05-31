BLACKPINK's Lisa's Documentary In The Works. K-Pop Idol Says, "This Has Been Such An Incredible Year"

A documentary film on BLACKPINK's Lisa is currently in production.

What

The film will chronicle the life and journey of K-Pop sensation Lisa, who gained global fame as a member of the internationally renowned girl group BLACKPINK.

The project is a collaboration between Sony Music Vision and director Sue Kim.

Kim, who has previously worked on the Apple TV docuseries K-Pop Idols and the A24 film The Last of the Sea Women, revealed that she spent a year working closely with Lisa on the upcoming documentary.

While no release date has been announced yet, the film aims to offer an intimate look at the star's life and career.

Lisa shared her excitement about the project, saying, "This has been such an incredible year, and I'm so lucky to have the opportunity to capture these special moments on film and share the experience with my fans. Working with Sue Kim has been such a joy. We've been all around the world together and I know this is just the beginning of many more exciting things to come."

The film is produced by Tremolo Productions in association with Salt Water Productions and LLOUD CO. Producers include Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers for Tremolo and Sue Kim and Courtney Crockett for Salt Water Productions.

Background

Lisa debuted as the main dancer and rapper of BLACKPINK in 2016 under YG Entertainment. She later launched a successful solo career with her hit singles Lalisa and Money, both of which received massive global attention.

Most recently, Lisa has also launched her own management label, LLOUD. She was also seen in White Lotus Season 3.

In A Nutshell

A documentary on K-pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK is in the works, directed by Sue Kim and produced by Sony Music Vision. The film will capture key moments from Lisa's life and career, including her global rise with BLACKPINK and solo hits like Lalisa and Money. No release date has been announced yet.