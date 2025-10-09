<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 7: Rishab Shetty's Film Enters Rs 300 Crore Club, Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In Hindi

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his National-Award winning Kantara, has entered the Rs 300 crore club on the sixth day of its release. Remarkably, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi on the same day, scripting history as one of the highest-grossing films of the year.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Wednesday, Kantara Chapter 1 minted Rs 25 crore.

Till now, the film has minted Rs 316 crore, with Hindi contrbuting Rs 102 crore and Kannada adding Rs 98.85 crore to the total, as per Sacnilk.

On its opening day, the film minted Rs 61.85 crore, scripting history as the third highest grosser of the year.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in his latest post, "100 NOT OUT *TODAY*... #KantaraChapter1 posts an excellent score on Tuesday, hitting double digits once again, boosted by the discounted ticket initiative [#BlockbusterTuesdays]."

The film is now all set to enter the ₹ 💯 cr club today [Wednesday; Day 7].#KantaraChapter1 [Week… pic.twitter.com/ZTNJOjSL0V — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 8, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It had also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer, and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

About The Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review Of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch."