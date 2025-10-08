<i>Kantara Chapter 1</i> Box Office Collection Day 6: Rishab Shetty's Film Is "Rock-Steady", Mints Rs 290.25 Crore

Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1, a prequel to his National Award-winning film Kantara (2022), continues to make waves at the box office. After six days, the film minted Rs 290.25 crore at the domestic box office. Remarkably, the film has performed exceptionally well in the Hindi belt, collecting a whopping Rs 93.25 crore in six days.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Tuesday, Kantara Chapter 1 minted Rs 33.5 crore, with Hindi contributing Rs 11 crore and Kannada adding Rs 13 crore to the total, as per Sacnilk.

Till now, Rishab Shetty's film has minted Rs 89.35 crore in Kannada and Rs 93.25 crore in Hindi.

On its opening day, the film minted Rs 61.85 crore, scripting history as the third highest grosser of the year.

Predicting its Tuesday performance, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, "#KantaraChapter1 maintains a rock-steady trend on the crucial Monday... The drop on Monday vis-à-vis Friday is just 35.56%, indicating a super-solid hold. The film is expected to witness another strong day today [Tuesday], aided by the discounted ticket initiative [#BlockbusterTuesdays]."

The film is expected to witness another strong day today [Tuesday], aided by the discounted ticket initiative… pic.twitter.com/eqYF4h7kpz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 7, 2025

Kantara Chapter 1 has already become the highest-grossing Kannada film of the year, surpassing Su From So, which had collected Rs 125 crore. It had also beaten the lifetime collections of Ram Charan's Telugu hit Game Changer, and Salman Khan's Sikandar, released in the first half of the year.

About the Kantara Franchise

Kantara Chapter 1 was directed by Rishab Shetty, who shares writing credits with Anirudh Mahesh and Shanil Guru.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in lead roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 film Kantara, which was also directed by Rishab Shetty, who played the lead role in the original film.

Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor National Award for Kantara in 2024. The film also won the National Award for Best Popular Film.

Review of Kantara Chapter 1

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 is a manic, sometimes befuddling, mix of history, myth, cinematic craft, and performative power. When the disparate components and conceits blend well, it is an undeniably compelling watch.

"At all other times, it is immersive enough to keep the audience glued to the screen in an attempt to scan and decipher the riot of colours, the grand gestures, the larger-than-life action sequences, and the portentous dialogue that have gone into the project."