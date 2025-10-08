"My Son Zaid Can Ask His Wife Gauahar To Not Work, We Are From A Backward Family": Ismail Darbar

Music composer Ismail Darbar, known for his work primarily in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films like Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, doesn't support his daughter-in-law Gauahar Khan working after marriage and becoming a mother. In a recent interview, Ismail Darbar unapologetically said that he is old-fashioned and doesn't watch Gauahar's work to avoid an angry confrontation.

During a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail Darbar cited the example of his second wife, Ayesh, who gave up her career to raise a family.

Asked about Gauahar, he said, "All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid, and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this."

He continued, "However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesh did was stop working for her child's sake. She was making Rs 5 lakh a month through shows at the time and was also getting acting offers. But she never said that she wanted to sing or perform. Even when I was in need of money, she didn't offer to earn for us."

Ismail Darbar also said that only his son has the right to tell Gauahar not to work.

Asked if he watches his daughter-in-law's work, Ismail said, "Look, I come from a backward family. We used to turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene came in a movie. This happens in our house even today. Gauahar is a part of our family now, and we are responsible for her reputation. But I can't tell her not to work; that right belongs only to Zaid. So, I don't indulge in activities that might bother me."

"I'm not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them," Ismail reasoned why he doesn't watch Gauahar's shows.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married in 2020, when Zaid was 20 years old. They welcomed their first child, a son named Zehaan, in 2023. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second son.