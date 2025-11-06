<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Farrhana Bhatt's Family Sends Legal Notice To Amaal Mallik's Aunt Over "Terrorist" Remark, Seek Rs 1 Crore In Damages

Bigg Boss 19 is serving a fair share of drama, emotions and unexpected twists to its viewers. Now, the show is in the headlines for something that happened outside the house.

Farhana Bhatt's family has taken legal action against her fellow contestant Amaal Mallik's aunt, Roshan Garry Bhinder. This happened after Roshan referred to Farhana as a “terrorist” in an interview.

On Wednesday, the family announced on social media that they had formally issued a legal notice to Roshan Garry Bhinder. The statement read, “Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarhanaBhatt.”

According to the official note shared by her lawyer, the family expressed “deep distress” over Roshan's remarks. The legal notice was also sent to Fifafooz's YouTube channel – where the comments were made – and YouTube India.

The statement further said, “The family has chosen to respond with dignity and legal recourse, rather than stoop to the level of mudslinging and online provocation being carried out by the other side. The notice seeks immediate removal of the defamatory video, a public apology, and ₹1 crore in damages for the reputational and emotional harm caused.” The notice copies were also sent to the National Commission of Women and the Maharashtra State Women's Commission.

In an October interview with Fifafooz, Roshan was asked about Farrhana, to which she said, "Evil. Terrorist. I'm sorry, I don't want to say this. But she's like those demons who laugh after sucking people's blood."

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 began on August 24 with 18 contestants. So far, seven contestants have been evicted from the house and one left due to health concerns. While Farrhana was also evicted by her fellow housemates on the first day, she was sent to a secret room and later re-entered the house on the sixth day.

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 premieres on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.