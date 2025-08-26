<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Mridul Tiwari Opts To Sleep Outside, Farhana Bhatt Gets Evicted

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24 with 16 contestants entering the house. Hosted by Salman Khan, the new season features several well-known faces, including Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Malik, and more. The theme of Bigg Boss 19 is 'Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar', which empowers the contestants to make all decisions.

In the very first episode, a twist was introduced where contestants had to decide who would sleep outside due to a shortage of beds. Mridul Tiwari, a popular YouTuber, sacrificed his bed and volunteered to sleep outside.

Following his lead, other housemates also nominated Mridul for the same. The rest of the contestants selected their beds and announced their decisions to Bigg Boss.

Later in the episode, Bigg Boss opened the ‘assembly room' and asked housemates to evict one contestant from the BB house. He reprimanded Mridul for giving up his bed the previous night and told contestants they could throw him out of the house if they wished.

Mridul presented his defence to the housemates, explaining why they should not evict him. Some contestants cross-questioned him, but eventually, they decided to evict Farhana Bhatt, who received the maximum votes. Amaal Malik commented on Farhana's negative energy, saying she would likely slam the show and contestants in future interviews.

Farhana's anger boiled over, and she scolded the housemates. Things escalated when Kunickaa tried to reason with her, leading to a fiery argument. Tempers flared as they exchanged heated words.

At last, Farhana made her exit from the house. However, instead of leaving the show, she was sent into the secret room. There, she watched all the housemates talking about her after the eviction.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, with a delayed telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.