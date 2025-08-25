"Accidentally Hurt Salman Khan's Ear During Haircut," Recalls Hair Stylist Darshan Yewalekar

Salman Khan (L), Darshan Yewalekar (R)
New Delhi:
He started his journey in Bollywood with Salman Khan's Yuvvraaj. Salman Khan once gifted him a pair of Harley Davidson shoes. In a recent interview, Bollywood's famous hair stylist Darshan Yewalekar recalled how he accidentally hurt Salman Khan's ear during a haircut.
What's Happening
- In an interview with Anandabazar online, Darshan Yewalekar talked about his special bond with Salman Khan.
- Sharing an anecdote when he hurt Salman Khan's ear during a haircut session, he told the portal, "I unintentionally hurt his ear. During those days, trimmers were not as advanced as they are now. I was very scared how he would react. But Salman Khan didn't lose his temper. I was sweating in apprehension. But Salman Sir didn't make any fuss."
- Salman's dedication to fitness has always inspired him. Recalling another incident of his close association with the star, he said, "Salman Sir called me and asked if I had good clothes to wear to the unveiling of his wax statue at London's Madame Tussauds. He asked me to choose a suit from his wardrobe. I have known him for seven years. He's a big-hearted man."
- Coming from a humble background, Darshan Yewalekar has made a place of his own in the world of showbiz. Apart from Salman Khan, Darshan shot to limelight for styling Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal in films like Padmaavat, Bajirao Mastani, Bad Newz.
- Darshan Yewalekar has also designed Ananya Panday's hair style for Kesari Chapter 2. On his wishlist, there are names like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Taapsee Pannu.