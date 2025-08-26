"Amaal Mallik Did Not Want To Enter <i>Bigg Boss 19</i>, It Was My Decision": Father Daboo Malik To NDTV

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who recently walked into the Bigg Boss 19 house, has left fans both surprised and intrigued.

Just three months ago, Amaal grabbed headlines after he announced that he had severed ties with his family in a viral Instagram post. The post was later deleted, but it sparked widespread speculation about his personal life.

Now, in an exclusive conversation with NDTV, his father and music composer Daboo Malik opens up about what went on behind the scenes before Amaal decided to take part in the popular reality TV series.

Daboo reveals that Amaal was never keen on entering the Bigg Boss house. "Amaal was reluctant. He had been approached for it in the past three-four years. This time too, he was not interested at all. Even until the last moment, he wasn't sure whether he wanted to go or not. It looks very easy, but it's actually not easy at all," Daboo shares.

So, what changed?

According to Daboo, the final call was his. "Trust me, it was my decision, and inside my heart, I knew that that boy is capable of handling situations like this. Though it's going to be a tough ride because of certain conditions, like his snoring issue, which has now become national news. But I knew he had the capability. We had so many discussions in the last three months, and I realised he has full potential to be part of Bigg Boss."

Interestingly, Amaal's brother, singer Armaan Malik, wasn't initially on board about his elder brother entering the Bigg Boss house. "Armaan was absolutely not okay with Amaal going to Bigg Boss because he's a very private person when it comes to family emotions. But now, the way things have unfolded, we are all out there," Daboo reveals.

For Daboo, the show is more than just entertainment. He views it as a turning point for Amaal.

"This child has gone through a lot, which nobody believes. Being away from music, his laptop, and his phone will be good for him. Bigg Boss will teach him discipline, something we didn't enforce earlier. His introduction by Salman Khan was fantastic, and his mother is thrilled to see him flourish," he added.

With Amaal stepping into this high-pressure environment, all eyes are now on how he navigates the challenges ahead. One thing is certain: this season of Bigg Boss just got a lot more interesting.

Also Read | Armaan Malik Never Wanted Brother Amaal Mallik To Join Bigg Boss 19: "But Bhai Sahab Ko Kaun Samjhaye"