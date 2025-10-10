<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Did Tanya Mittal Kiss Amaal Mallik's Photo During A Task?

The latest buzz in the Bigg Boss house is because of Malti Chahar. Since the actor and director have stepped inside as a wild card entry, she has created havoc in the house. From calling our Tanya Mittal for her sob stories to fighting with Farhana Bhat over not kneading the dough until her task was complete, Chahar has turned over the entire game.

Since her entry, the housemates were divided into two groups; however, now, they are struggling to identify who their friends are and who they can trust. Amid this, a new controversy is boiling. During the captaincy task, Malti threw a piece of Amaal's puzzle towards Tanya and asked her if she wanted to kiss it.

When the task was over, Chahar claimed that Tanya Mittal kissed one of the pieces of the puzzle comprising Mallik's photo. Engrossed in a conversation with Neelam Giri and Shehbaz Gill, she confessed that she witnessed the act herself, but Giri stood up for her friend and cautioned Chahar to avoid making baseless claims unless she is 100% sure. Giri also told Chahar to stay a little alert, as her acts could backfire on Weekend Ka Vaar when host Salman Khan graces the show and talks to the contestants about the controversies that made headlines in the previous week and their game.

Despite everybody warning Chahar, she said, "Mere saamne, literally mere saamne usne Amaal ke photo ko kiss kiya. Woh jab leti thi tab woh kiss kar rahi thi. Maine usko poocha woh brick phekne se pehle tereko kiss karna hai, kehti hai kaisi baat kar rhi mujhse? Matlab pehle woh khud kiss kar rhi hai mere saamne, tum logon ko nahi dikhta hai, mere saamne usne kiya. Bade smartly karti hai wo cheezein."

Giri is not the first person who have cautioned Chahar. During her fight with Bhat, Amaal Mallik also asked her not to abuse anyone in the house, or she would be reprimanded by Khan over the weekend. It would be interesting to see how things will unfold in the house from this point onwards and who will be called by Khan during Weekend Ka Vaar.