Meet Tanya Mittal, The <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Contestant Who Is Internet's Latest Viral Obsession

Bigg Boss fan or not, everyone knows today who Tanya Mittal is. If your nighttime routine involves mindlessly scrolling through reels until your eyes start shutting off, you must have stumbled upon her videos of GRWM (Get Ready With Me), exploring Hindu pilgrimage centres or one-of-a-kind accommodations across the country, excited about her unplanned trip to Dubai to satisfy her cravings for baklava, or sitting inside the Bigg Boss house and showing off how much money her family has got.

Mittal is the new internet sensation who seems to have a public personality, yet managed to create an enigma around her. Hailing from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, the influencer reportedly started her business by selling cards, a venture that she did not think would help her earn big bucks. Gradually, she started making GRWM videos in which she would showcase her saree collection, which even stylists and actors agree is spectacular.

Tanya Mittal posing in a red saree

Photo Credit: Tanya Mittal/ Instagram

The Bigg Boss 19 contestant says that she only completed her education until the 12th standard, left her college mid-graduation, and came back home to start a business and succeed like her father. One interesting thing to note is not just her saree collection, but she herself manufactures them.

Miss Asia Tourism claims to belong to an influential family, where her father lives in Delhi and has some sort of real estate business. Her mother is a homemaker, and her maternal family is "super rich," as she mentioned in one of the episodes while speaking to her dear friend and actor Neelam Giri. Before Bigg Boss, Tanya Mittal was just a travel influencer who gained overnight popularity after her videos from Maha Kumbha went viral, where she was spotted helping people during the stampede.

Since the motivational speaker has entered the Bigg Boss' house, it is hard to ignore her because she is everywhere. While Mittal seems to be a little worried about how she is coming across as a contestant, she is right about one thing - she is trending and visible. Former contestants on the show, actors who are fans of reality TV series, and several influencers on social media have been praising her, not just for her fashion, but also for how she keeps them hooked to their screens and entertains them.

Even when YouTuber Nagma Mirajkar got evicted from the show, she confessed that Tanya Mittal might be exaggerating about her family background, but she keeps everyone entertained on the show.

Tanya Mittal: An Influencer And Motivational Speaker

Tanya Mittal, for a long time, did get ready with me videos on Instagram and gained millions of followers. She promoted sarees and continues to do so on Bigg Boss as well. According to her, she wanted to promote the traditional Indian attire to inspire women living in tier II cities and make them feel confident in their choices.

Tanya Mittal posing in a black saree

Photo Credit: Tanya Mittal/ Instagram

From these videos, she transitioned into a travel influencer when she began putting up videos of visiting temples and booking one-of-a-kind accommodations. Not only does she visit pilgrimage centres, but she also narrates mythological stories and folklores associated with the spot. She mentioned on the show that she had never travelled anywhere beyond Gwalior until she started visiting temples.

Tanya soon turned into a motivational speaker. She appeared on podcasts and talked about her journey as an entrepreneur. On the show, she told Salman Khan and other contestants that she had a curfew at home and did not leave the house after 6-7 pm. In one of the podcasts, she mentioned that one of her exes left her because he thought she was not beautiful; hence, she became an influencer and started posting videos of herself in sarees.

Tanya Mittal: An Entrepreneur

Time and again, Tanya Mittal has talked about her struggles on the show and podcasts. In one of the talk shows, he shared that she wanted to pursue a business like her father's. However, he mentioned that her family did not support her or provide her with financial backup. Instead, they wanted her to get married after she left college.

Tanya Mittal posing with a personalised gift

Photo Credit: Tanya Mittal/ Instagram

In another discussion with contestants in the Bigg Boss house, she mentioned that her brother helped her with cards that she initially started selling online. Later, she revealed that she used to travel to Delhi for a day to buy stuff and be back in Gwalior by night because she was not allowed to stay out of the house. When her GRWM videos started gaining traction, she set up her saree business. Hand Made With Love by Tanya is her brand, where she sells women's apparel, personalised gifts, and home decor items.

Tanya Mittal: An Enigma

Tanya's journey is like an open book, but some pages of her life were glued together. She turned into an enigma when she started reading excerpts from those pages. It all started with her entry in the Bigg Boss house, and she had a tiff with Ashnoor Kaur. What her fans did not know before was that she had 150 bodyguards. As days and weeks passed, she started revealing more information about her family, more about how much money her loved ones have and their businesses, while not revealing their names.

She talked about how rich she is - she has an entire floor, but she sleeps with her mother. She does not have wardrobes but a huge space where she keeps all her sarees and other clothes. She and her family members drink from silver bottles, one of which she is carrying inside the house.

In one of the episodes, she mentioned that there is a life in her kitchen through which food is sent to every floor at odd hours. This statement did not sit well with Awez Darbar, and he called her pretentious after getting evicted from the house. She even mentioned that she only drinks chilled coffee in a park behind the Taj Mahal, prefers biscuits from London, and likes dal from a restaurant in Delhi.

Tanya Mittal posing in a yellow saree

Photo Credit: Tanya Mittal/ Instagram

When Manish Paul and the team of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari visited Bigg Boss ​​​​​​sets, Tanya revealed that she had booked an entire theatre once to watch a film, and even set up a projector in the house garden to enjoy a show with family. The list of instances where she had gloated about how much money her family spends goes on and on; even a 6-yard saree would seem small if you were to write the claims. It is primarily the reason why she caught everyone's attention, inside and outside Bigg Boss. Housemates call her fake, and influencers on Instagram are making reels on her claims or pretending to be her, and their videos are getting millions of views.

People on the internet have called Tanya a rich brat, dramatic, and whatnot. But no one can deny that she is an internet sensation you cannot ignore. She has accepted that she lives in a delusional world, and she is the main character of her story. You might not like what she says or question her game, but if her reel shows on your feed, know that you have been absorbed into Tanya Mittal's world, and you cannot escape it.