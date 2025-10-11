Rashmika Mandanna Shares First Glimpse Of Diamond Ring After Engagement To Vijay Deverakonda. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are all set to get married.

What's Happening

The couple got engaged last week in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna shared the first glimpse of her engagement ring.

She shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen playing with her pet dog Aura.

The caption read, "This was the first song I heard from the film while shooting, and still... I'm in LOVE with this songgg. Also can we talk about Aura vibing with meee? Imagine she knew that the girl on the screen is me.. she would be so confused! I wish she could talk ya! or rather sing this song!!"

The Internet was quick to spot the diamond ring and believes that the actress subtly confirmed her engagement to Vijay without making an official announcement.

"Omggg thatt ring (sic)," one user commented. Another wrote, "Finally we caught the ring (sic)."

Background

Sources close to Vijay and Rashmika told NDTV that the couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony on October 3 with family members and close friends in attendance.

After the engagement, Vijay was also spotted with a ring during his first public appearance after the big news.

The couple is reportedly planning to get married in February 2026.

Rashmika and Vijay, who have been rumoured to be dating for nearly seven years, have earlier worked together in films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is gearing up for the release of her next film, Thamma, a horror comedy co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

The film, directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar, is set to release on October 21 as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe.

Thamma follows the story of a determined historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering dark secrets about local vampire myths as supernatural forces begin to awaken.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri's Telugu spy action-thriller Kingdom (2025).

