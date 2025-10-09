<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Mridul Tiwari Lashes Out At Wild Card Contestant Malti Chahar

Bigg Boss 19 is keeping us all glued to screens. Every day brings something new: arguments, laughter, unexpected alliances, and of course, drama. With the show already in full swing, the entry of wildcard contestant Malti Chahar has added a fresh spark to the mix.

Known for her straightforward attitude and no-filter approach, Malti seems to have shaken up the house dynamics ever since she walked in. After her fiery exchanges with Tanya Mittal, Malti has now locked horns with another contestant – Mridul Tiwari.

Mridul Tiwari, who usually comes across as calm and collected, was seen losing his cool in the latest promo. The two were spotted having a heated argument in the garden area, and things escalated quickly.

The clip begins with Mridul defending himself. Malti, visibly upset, interrupts him and says, “Pagal hai? Jab bolna chahiye tha tab nahi bola. Ab bol raha hai. [Are you crazy? When you should have spoken, you stayed quiet. Now you are speaking.]” That one line seemed to trigger Mridul, who fired back, “Maine ek second socha main isko itna buri gaali de dunga ki sharam aajayegi isey. [I thought for a second I'd insult her so badly that she'd be ashamed.]”

As the argument continued, Malti Chahar decided to walk away mid-conversation. But that did not stop Mridul Tiwari. He called out after her, saying, “Arey, oh! Hatt. Bhoot bana dunga ek minute mein. [Hey! Get lost. I will scare you off in a minute.]”

Malti did not hold back either and replied, “Tu hai hi pagal. [You are crazy.]” To which Mridul confidently admitted, “Ha, hoon main pagal. Tere jaise 50 pagal phek dunga ek minute mein. [Yes, I am crazy. I could toss fifty people like you in no time.]”

The promo ended with Malti Chahar asking Mridul Tiwari to leave, but he refused.

Take a look at the promo below:

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 airs every day on Colors TV. Fans can also catch the episodes on JioHotstar.