Shamita Shetty On Breakup With Rakesh Bapat: "It's An Erased Chapter"

Shamita Shetty, who met Rakesh Bapat in Bigg Boss OTT 2021, recently opened up about the much-talked about breakup. During an interview with Pinkvilla, Shamita called it an "erased chapter" in her life. Shamita also explained why she fell in love with Rakesh and why the relationship eventually fell apart.

What's Happening

"Please understand, when you're locked up inside a house for so long, I think it is only natural for you to form such relationships. Because you look for support... in your weak moments, you look for that closeness, which is very natural," Shamita told Pinkvilla.

"However, it wouldn't have happened in the outer world because we are both completely different people. It is a chapter that is erased in my life," she added.

With the passage of time, Shamita also learnt to prioritise her peace over everything else.

"I think that's natural. Over time, you kinda get used to your ways and you kinda know what works for you and what doesn't... You don't wanna compromise it.

"As an independent working woman, I am not willing to compromise my peace just because you're lonely sometimes. I think a lot of people get into relationships when they're lonely. For me, to reach a stage where I became happy on my own... in my own space, it took me a while," she added.

Background

Raqesh and Shamita fell in love with each other during their Bigg Boss OTT journey in 2021. Their relationship continued after the show. However, Shamita announced the breakup after a year.

In January 2022, Shamita confirmed their breakup and issued a statement which read, "Think it's important to make this clear. Raqesh and I are no longer together and have not been for a while, but this beautiful music video is for all the fans who've given us so much love and support. Do continue to shower us with your love as individuals too. Here's to positivity and newer horizons. Love and gratitude to you all."

Shamita Shetty was last seen in the film The Tenant (2023).