Don't Have Time To Exercise? Shamita Shetty Shares A Simple Cardio Hack To Burn Calories

Have you ever complained about not having enough time to include exercise in your schedule? Many people complain about including any form of exercise in their schedules, but Shamita Shetty has shared one simple trick that can help you burn calories.

Shamita Shetty recently took to her Instagram to share an easy cardio hack if you are a busy person. A hack so simple that you won't have to think twice before incorporating it into your routine - it's climbing stairs.

“When you don't have the time to go to the gym, try this... simple yet effective cardio!” Shamita shared on her Instagram.

Benefits of Climbing Stairs for Health

Climbing stairs has long been touted as one of the most effective and easiest ways to stay fit. Here are some of the benefits of climbing stairs, according to a Government of the Hong Kong report:

Reduces the risk of developing hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, or colon cancer.

Can help improve heart and lung function, which can improve blood circulation.

Promotes bone health and reduces the risk of developing osteoporosis.

Strengthens muscles.

Climbing stairs regularly can help you burn body fat, which can help control body weight.

The same report suggests that it is crucial to maintain good posture while climbing stairs, which includes keeping your back straight and shoulders relaxed. Also, a person with a chronic medical condition, chest pain or discomfort, or shortness of breath should consult their doctor before including these exercises in their routine.

Middle-aged or older individuals who have not been active or have joint problems should avoid climbing stairs without checking with a healthcare provider.