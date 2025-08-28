Archana Puran Singh Reveals Her Elder Son Aaryamann Went Through Depression At 13: "You Have Seen Darkness At That Time"

Arachana Puran Singh and her elder son Aaryamann opened up about his depression in his latest vlog. While studying in London, Aaryamann went through depression at the age of 13. He had also broken his legs, shattering his "dream" for the future. But the mother-son duo didn't specify what dream they were referring to.

"I faced another setback in life when you got sick in London," Archana began the conversation with a reference to his boarding school days in London.

Archana also recalled how Aaryamann broke his leg at that time. She said, "I knew that your dream would be shattered with this broken leg. Your heart was broken at that time, and from then till now, you have gone through so much. People don't know about this thing. They see you laughing and enjoying, but you have seen pain behind that comedy." Talking about how Aaryamann went through depression, she said, "You have seen darkness at that time, I saw life and joy disappear from your eyes. You had depression and anxiety at that time." Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's son is popular for his YouTube vlogs.

Talking about how people belittle the real problem of depression if one has privileges, Aaryamann said, "People think this is not a real problem when you have money, house and family. They don't think that this problem is real, and of course, people have much harder life than me, but that was a difficult time for me."

Archana also recounted how Aaryamann locked himself in a room, battling the fights alone. "You used to sit in this room and I'm not talking about days, you would be sitting here for months and even a year and you thought you could not get out of this room. I thought you wouldn't be able to get out of this darkness. But that one year, I devoted to you, and I made sure that you come out of it. I was as unhappy as you were," she said.

Aaryamann's fiance actor Yogita Bihani also appeared in the conversation by a reference. "You are so happy now and with the right person in your life, it is such a blessing. I know how much she means to you and vive versa. You and Yogita fight also like me and your dad, but love is about finding true friendship," Archana said about his son's new found love.

