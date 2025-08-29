Janhvi Kapoor On Introducing Internet Sensation Orry As Her Husband: "I Have Said I'm Married"

Janhvi Kapoor's film Param Sundari has been released today in theatres. She opened up about calling Internet sensation Orry her husband on IMDb's original series Speed Dating. She revealed she does so to avoid men from flirting with her. She also shared her opinion on the idea of romance and first dates.

Janhvi Kapoor recently revealed on IMDb's original series Speed Dating that she has made the Internet sensation and her dear friend Orry her "fake husband" many times.

Speaking of the most absurd excuses she has come up with to avoid unwanted advances from men, Janhvi said, "I've said I'm married a lot. Someone coming up to me in person has mostly been outside of India. A lot of waiters in LA would send me their phone number or get me something that I didn't order. I was with Orry once and said he's my husband."

Janhvi Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Shikhar Pahariya. Talking about first dates, she said, "The first date is a big one. They shouldn't show up late; in fact, they should show up early. They should seem nervous. Intangible and emotional gestures mean a lot more to me than tangible materialistic things."

Speaking about the most romantic thing someone has ever done for her, Janhvi said, "I would say he had taken a really long trip, gone through a long journey to come and meet me for a short span of time. Once from London to Bombay, to see me for just like 5 hours because I had a really bad dream and I was panicking."

About Param Sundari

Sidharth plays Param, a Punjabi boy, who falls in love with Sundari, a South Indian girl, played by Janhvi Kapoor. The trailer offers a glimpse of their love story that transcends geography, language and cultural backgrounds.

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Param Sundari also features Rajeev Khandelwal, Aakash Dahiya and Manjot Singh in key roles. The film released in theatres on August 29, 2025.

