Ashneer Grover Takes A Jibe At <i>Bigg Boss</i> Host Salman Khan (Again): "Balance Of Power Is Being Hijacked By Someone..."

Ashneer Grover, who has previously taken shots at Salman Khan, once again indirectly attacked him for "hijacking" the balance of power in his show Bigg Boss. Ashneer's response comes at a time when he is hosting a reality show titled Rise and Fall, while Bigg Boss is streaming on OTT and later on TV.

What's Happening

Without taking any names, Ashneer said that the power in a reality show should come from the contestants rather than the superstar host.

"Reality shows have to be about contestants. Fortunately, or unfortunately, in India we have had a very big show which has had a very big superstar. And therefore, it's become more about him than the contestants, right? But the fact is, who is putting in the hours? Bhai aap to ek weekend mein aa rahe ho. Jo 24 ghante lage hain woh to contestant lage hue hai," he told News18.

"The balance of power has to go back to contestants and the content that comes out of contestants. Rather than it being hijacked by someone you know who comes over the weekend," he added.

Ashneer-Salman's Blast From The Past

The tension between the two heavyweights started when Ashneer, in a previous interview, claimed that Salman Khan's manager told him that he wouldn't take a picture with him. They met on the shoot of a sponsored advertisement.

"Salman Khan se mila hoon. Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, toh uske shoot ke liye mila tha. Shoot se pehle mila tha usko brief karne ke liye ki company kya hai. Toh teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya ki photo nahi khichwani hai, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine kaha saale, maine bola, nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad main ja tu. Matlab aisi kaunsi heropanti ho gayi (I met Salman when I briefed him for a sponsored ad shoot. I sat with him for three hours and then his manager told me that Salman would not take a photo with me. I told him I won't take a picture, you go to hell)," Ashneer had said.

Later in 2024, when Ashneer appeared on Bigg Boss 18 as a guest, Salman Khan schooled him over his controversial remark. The Dabangg actor mocked him and asked him to be careful about his words.

"Meeting was not held with you but with your team. Maybe you were also present there. We have not had any discussions. I saw what you said. You presented that we befooled you. This is wrong. Those numbers were wrong," Salman said. Grover then apologised to Salman and said he didn't want to disrespect him.