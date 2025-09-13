<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Farah Khan Calls Kunickaa Sadanand A "Control Freak"

For the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss 19, Farah Khan will be stepping in as the host. With Salman Khan reportedly busy shooting his next film in Ladakh, the filmmaker is ready to take charge with her no-nonsense style and quick wit.

The recently released promo shows Farah in full-on bashing mode. She slammed Kunickaa Sadanand for removing puris from Zeeshan Quadri's plate and also reprimanded Baseer Ali for questioning the quality of the housemates.

In the video, Farah Khan was seen going hard on Kunickaa, calling her a "control freak." The scolding came after Kunickaa told Zeeshan Quadri to clear his plate of puris and criticised housemates for not eating properly. Farah also addressed Kunickaa's comments on Tanya Mittal's upbringing and emphasised that no one has the right to comment on someone's parenting.

The filmmaker also lashed out at Baseer Ali for his comments about the other contestants, saying they weren't "on his level." She sarcastically asked if he wanted contestants like Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt to be sent to the show just for him. Farah reminded Baseer that every contestant in the house had earned their spot and deserved respect.

Further, Farah called out Nehal Chudasama for making issues out of small things. She mentioned that Nehal's actions in the house were taking feminism backwards by 100 years.

Meanwhile, contestants Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Tiwari, Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar are nominated and at risk of eviction this week.

Bigg Boss 19 premieres on Jio Hotstar at 9 pm, with a delayed telecast shown on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.