<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Amaal, Tanya, Kunickaa, Mridul, And Awez Nominated For Week Two

Bigg Boss 19 has been leaving the audience glued to their seats with doses of entertainment and all sorts of drama. With each passing day, the latest season, featuring the new theme of Gharwalon Ki Sarkar, has been getting more intense. Amid the ongoing chaos between housemates, it is once again that time of the week when contestants face nominations.

From the beginning of the 19th season, Bigg Boss has been serving a lot of drama and ugly fights in the house. But the latest episode added another level of surprising twist – the introduction of the Room of Faith. Until last week, contestants used to sit together and nominate housemates by stating their personal reasons. But this week's nominations were completely different.

Round 1 :- Avez , Nagma & Baseer :- Avez Nominated



Round 2 :- Natalya, Mridul & Mridul :- Mridul Nominated



Round 3:- Farhana, Guarav, Kunica & :- Kanica Nominated



Round 4 :- Tanya, Zeeshan, Nehal :- Tanya Nominated



Which Contestants Did Face Nomination?

In the Room of Faith task, housemates split into red and green triangles, with those in green holding the power to nominate. After five rounds, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Mallik, Kunickaa Sadanand, Tanya Mittal and Awez Darbar were nominated for elimination, reported Times Now.

Who Got Evicted In The Upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar Episode?

Weekend Ka Vaar episodes hold the record for delivering fireworks, thanks to Salman Khan's unbiased opinions and brutal critiques of the contestants. But this week, the host of the show left many disappointed, with some believing that certain housemates were shielded while others were targeted unnecessarily.

In the end, Khan announced that no one would face eviction from the house this week.

About Bigg Boss 19

Premiered on August 24, the reality show airs on Colors TV. Fans can also catch it on JioHotstar.