<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: From Having "150" Bodyguards To Her Real-Age Drama, Tanya Mittal's Top Controversies

Bigg Boss 19 has been serving plenty of drama. One contestant who has managed to stay in the spotlight is Tanya Mittal. From unusual statements to clashing with housemates, she has given viewers enough to talk about. Here is a quick look at why she has become one of the most discussed names in the house.

Tanya Mittal started by asking housemates to call her “ma'am.” She even shared that her brother addresses her as “boss.” The remarks did not sit well with a section of viewers, who felt they sounded arrogant, especially given her “spiritual influencer” tag. Social media wasted no time calling her out.

Another comment that drew attention was Tanya Mittal's claim that she wears sarees “even in the bathroom” because she's “not that open.” Fans were quick to dig up her Instagram reels where she confidently styled the same outfits. Old clips of her in short clothes also surfaced, and the internet labelled it “hypocrisy.”

Then came the saree buzz. Tanya Mittal reportedly brought more than 800 sarees with her into the Bigg Boss house. Add to that her claims of having bodyguards who “saved 100 people during Kumbh Mela,” and chatter online only grew louder. Some housemates even suggested she has “over 150 bodyguards.”

Her fights with Ashnoor Kaur also became a recurring talking point. Tanya called her “badtameez” and “ungrateful,” pointing out their age gap and adding that Ashnoor was “10 years younger.” Ashnoor quickly hit back with, “Bacha koi nahi hai.” The two have continued to go back and forth on the show.

Tanya Mittal's influencer image has also been questioned. On one hand, she said on the show that neither she nor her mother knows how to cook. On the other hand, an old video of her confidently talking about cooking skills has been circulating online. Netizens have flagged these contradictions as signs of inconsistency.

Her age has also become a talking point. Introduced as born in 2000, Tanya was listed as 25 on the show. But a Reddit thread claimed otherwise, pointing to past statements where she called herself 29 or even older. An old picture from 2017 celebrating her 18th birthday only added to the confusion.

In another moment, Tanya Mittal shared a deeply emotional story from the 2025 Kumbh Mela, recalling that many people around her had died and she had come in contact with several bodies. She also claimed her bodyguards saved lives during the event. The revelation went viral but also drew scepticism from viewers.

From her saree choices to her statements about age, Tanya Mittal has kept audiences talking. Whether fans believe her stories or not, one thing's certain – she has managed to make Bigg Boss 19 all the more interesting.