<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Kunickaa Sadanand Quits Captaincy, No Elimination In Week One

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 19, things took an unexpected turn when Kunickaa Sadanand gave up her captaincy. The house had been buzzing after she was accused of being rude during her stint as captain. What really hit hard was Baseer Ali's reaction. He reminded Kunickaa that he had sacrificed his own chance at captaincy to support her, but later she called him unfit for leadership.

Their disagreement soon turned into a heated exchange. After that, Kunickaa Sadanand surprised everyone by announcing her resignation from captaincy. She said, “I resign from my captaincy post right from this moment. If this is how they think about me, I'm giving it up,” as quoted by The Times of India.

Kunickaa also made it clear she would not be giving any more instructions and left it to the housemates to pick the next captain. “You guys decide a new captain and I won't be taking cooking duties. You all figure it out,” she said.

By stepping down, Kunickaa also gave up the immunity that comes with being captain. She shared that she felt targeted, claiming people had been calling her unstable and biased.

But the bigger surprise of the week was that there was no elimination. All contestants were given another week to showcase their game. For the record, those who were nominated included Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Natalia Janoszek and Abhishek Bajaj.

Adding to the drama, Salman Khan revealed a new twist called The Verdict Room. This week's theme was “superiority complex.” Housemates had to name who they thought best fit the tag. Most pointed at Tanya Mittal, while Ashnoor also landed in the list.

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. The reality show streams every day at 9 PM on JioHotstar. Fans can also watch it on Colors TV at 10:30 PM.