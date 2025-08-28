<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Gauahar Khan "Feels Bad" For Kunickaa Sadanand, Urges Housemates To Show Respect

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on Colors TV on Sunday. This season's theme is “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar,” where housemates fight for leadership roles each week, forming camps of the ruling party versus the opposition.

Amid escalating drama between Kunickaa Sadanand and other contestants, Gauahar Khan showed her support for Kunickaa from outside the house.

In a post shared on X, the former Bigg Boss 7 winner urged housemates to remember Kunickaa's seniority and to “be kind” to her.

She wrote, "Feel bad for #Kunickaaji, sab aake badtameezi karke chale jaate hain [Everybody comes and goes away after being rude]. She's of your mother's age, be kind .. I think everyone is misunderstanding her tone.”

Feel bad for #kunikaji , sab aake badtameezi karke chale jaate hain . She's of ur mother's age , be kind .. I think everyone is misunderstanding her tone , — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 27, 2025

In a separate post, Gauahar also questioned the rules of the house.

She wrote, "How are sunglasses allowed in #biggboss house ???? #newrules."

How r sunglasses allowed in #biggboss house ???? #newrules — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) August 27, 2025

Notably, Gauahar Khan's vocal support for Kunickaa has sparked interest among fans, especially since she has remained tight-lipped about her brother-in-law, Awez Darbar, and his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar's gameplay this season.

Earlier, Awez had an emotional breakdown on the show after Gaurav Khanna confronted him over nominations. Amaal and Kunickaa were seen comforting him, while Nagma counselled him to stay unaffected and not overexplain his decisions.

Coming back to Kunickaa Sadanand, she is an Indian actress known for her work in films and television. A veteran of the entertainment industry since 1988, Kunickaa has often played villainous or comic roles in several Bollywood films.

Some of her notable films include Beta (1992), Khiladi (1992) and Gumraah (1993). She also played the role of Shanti, Reema Lagoo's close friend, in Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999). Kunickaa has also appeared in popular TV series such as Kanoon, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Kaal Bhairav Rahasya.

Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm. A delayed telecast premieres on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.