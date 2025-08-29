<i>Bigg Boss 19</i>: Kunickaa Sadanand Accuses Gaurav Khanna Of "Back-Stabbing" Over Captaincy Task

Another day, another verbal spat in the house of Bigg Boss 19. It looks like all is not well between friends Gaurav Khanna and Kunickaa Sadanand. In the latest episode, the two locked horns after it was revealed that Gaurav strategised to make Ashnoor Kaur the first captain of the house. Kunickaa claimed that the actor backstabbed her by keeping it a secret.

It all started with the first captaincy task of Bigg Boss 19. Baseer Ali was appointed as the sanchalak. The rule stated that the last contestants standing would be eligible for captaincy. Immediately after, Gaurav Khanna, Abhishek Bajaj, and Awez Darbar started planning their strategy. In the task's first round, all contestants got on the merry-go-round and Baseer decided to eliminate Amaal Mallik and Mridul Tiwari from the competition.

Soon after, Awez Darbar, Natalia Janoszek and Nagma Mirajkar, Neelam Giri, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, Zeishan Quadri and Nehal Chudasama were also eliminated from the task. Ultimately, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand and Abhishek Bajaj emerged as the top contenders for the captaincy.

Later in the episode, Tanya informed Kunickaa that Gaurav allegedly wanted Ashnoor to be the captain, sparking a minor argument between them. Amaal further fueled the tension by telling Kunickaa that Gaurav had supposedly said he didn't want her to become captain. When confronted, Gaurav denied any wrongdoing. However, Kunickaa accused him of backstabbing and playing the game with her.

Later, Bigg Boss announced a new captaincy task with Tanya Mittal as the sanchalak. It remains to be seen who eventually won the task and became the first captain of the season.

Premiered on August 24, Bigg Boss 19 is hosted by Salman Khan. The show airs seven days a week on Jio Hotstar and Colors TV.