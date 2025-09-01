Salim Khan Reveals His Family Doesn't Eat Beef: "Most Muslims Have It As The Cheapest Meat"

Salman Khan's father and legendary screenplay writer Salim Khan is known for his candid revelations about his family, culture, food habits and observing festivals across religions. In a recent chat with The Free Press Journal, the film veteran revealed that his family never ate beef despite being Muslims. He added beef is forbidden and cow's milk is a substitute for mother's milk as per the teachings of prophet Mohammed.

"From Indore until today, we have never had beef. Beef is eaten by most Muslims as it is the cheapest meat! Some even buy it to feed pet dogs. But in the teachings of prophet Mohammed, he has clearly stated that a cow's milk is a substitute for mother's milk and it is a mufid (beneficial) cheez. He has stated that cows should not be killed and beef is forbidden," Salim Khan told the publication.

He further added, "Prophet Mohammed has adopted good things from every religion. Like eating only halaal meat which was adopted from the Jews, who call it kosher. He has postulated that every religion is good and believes in a Supreme Power like we do."

Salim Khan said the habit of inculcating every culture he imbibed from his childhood while they used to live in Indore with the Hindus in his neighbourhood.

Salim Khan And Salma Khan's Inter-Faith Marriage

Salim Khan and Salma Khan's (Sushila Charak) marriage, back in the day, was no less fascinating than a story of a Hindi film. While Salma's family had initital reservations about Salim's religion, the prolific writer won their hearts with his education and values.

"My father-in-law, a dentist, was from the Dogra community. He had investigated my background when the matter of my wedding came about and respected the fact that I came from a good family and was well-educated. He candidly told me that my religion was his only objection. I assured him that even if we had disagreements or fights, my wife and I would certainly not have them because of our religions! We have been wedded now for 60 years," the screen-writer fondly recalled.

Salim Khan and Salma Khan had both Hindu and Muslim ceremonies during their marriage, "My wife had loved the saat phere ritual and had seen her sister as well as cousin follow it. So I myself found a pandit in my locality aur phere lagwa liye."

He added, "We had a nikaah too, which is essentially a ritual that ascertains that you are not marrying under pressure or force."

Known for films like Sholay, Zanjeer and Deewaar, Salim Khan's candid revelations about his family and blended culture have created a buzz.