Spiritual Influencer Tanya Mittal On Taking "800 Sarees" Into <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> House: "Not Leaving My..."

Ever since Bigg Boss 19 opened its doors to contestants on August 24, one name that has been hogging the limelight is spiritual influencer and entrepreneur Tanya Mittal. In the latest episode of the reality show, she once again grabbed attention for her unique statement.

Tanya, known for her luxurious lifestyle, revealed that she has brought 800 sarees into the Bigg Boss house.

Justifying her decision, she said, according to Hindustan Times, "I am not leaving my luxuries behind, I am taking my jewellery, accessories, and more than 800 sarees inside the house. For every day, I have decided on 3 sarees which I will be changing throughout the day".

Earlier, Tanya asserted that she wanted to be addressed as "ma'am or boss." The revelation came on Day 1 when contestant Kunickaa Sadanand forbade fellow participant Mridul Tiwari from addressing anyone as ma'am.

Tanya was quick to object, saying, "Mujhe toh ma'am bolo, mujhe boss hi bolte hain sab log (Call me ma'am, because people anyway call me boss). I don't like people addressing me by name." She even disclosed that her family members call her "boss" and that she enjoys it.

She added, "Girls don't get respect easily, they have to demand it by putting pressure. You earn it over years, so I don't want to get respect only when I turn 50. I want it now".

Apart from that, Tanya also opened up about her harrowing experience during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh stampede.

She shared, "My bodyguards saved 100 people in Kumbh Mela, even saved police, and that's why I ended up here. So my bodyguards are well-trained. I haven't received any threats yet, but I can't wait to get one and then keep security. This has been going on in my family for a long time; everyone had security. We have a habit of walking with security. We like having PSOs and staff."

The stampede, which occurred on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, reportedly killed over 80 people and left hundreds injured, while many others were caught in the chaos.

Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, airs on Colors TV and is available for streaming on JioHotstar.

