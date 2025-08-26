"<i>Mere Haathon Mein Laashein Thi</i>": When <i>Bigg Boss 19</i> Contestant Tanya Mittal Spoke About Kumbh Stampede

Earlier this year, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal shared her harrowing experience during the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh stampede. The tragedy, which occurred on Mauni Amavasya on January 29, reportedly killed over 80 people. Hundreds more were injured as thousands of devotees were caught in the chaos. In an old interview with NDTV, spiritual influencer Tanya recounted how she tried to save lives amid the panic. Her emotional narration from that day has resurfaced as she stepped into the Bigg Boss house on Sunday.

What's Happening

A clip of Tanya Mittal's old NDTV interview is reminding people of the horrific scenes from the Maha Kumbh tragedy, where she played a key role in helping victims.

"Mere haathon mein laashein thi. Bheed mere upar chadh rahi thi. Bheed ke chadhne ki wajah se unke jabde tak toot gaye. Main logon ki jaan bachane mein lagi thi lekin fir bhi na jaane kitne logon ne mere haathon mein hi dum tod diya. (There were dead bodies in my hands. The crowd was all over me. Even their jaws were fractured. I was trying to save lives, but so many people died right in my arms)" Tanya said while breaking down in tears.

"Kisi tarah se maine rescue karna shuru kiya. Apna mooh chhupakar main logon ki madad kar rahi thi taaki kisi ko aisa na lage ki VIP culture chal raha hai. (Somehow, I started the rescue work. I covered my face while I was helping so that no one thought I was getting any VIP treatment)" she said.

Tanya further explained how people thought that since she was a VIP, the police would come to save her. "Logon ko lag raha tha ki main VIP hoon, police mujhe bachane aayegi, lekin aisa nahi hua. (People thought I was a VIP and the police would come to save me, but that did not happen)".

She described the helplessness she felt seeing women die in front of her while she tried to protect their bodies so families could identify them. "Mere haathon mein laashein thi. Mere saamne sirf mahilaayein mar rahi thi. Main laashein surakshit karne ki koshish kar rahi thi taki unka parivar kam se kam unki shakal pehchaan le. (There were dead bodies in my hands. In front of me, only women were dying. I was trying to keep the bodies safe so their families could at least recognize their faces)".

Background

The Prayagraj Maha Kumbh on January 29, 2025, drew millions of devotees for the holy dip on Mauni Amavasya. The massive crowd led to chaos, resulting in stampedes. Tanya Mittal was present at one of the affected areas and risked her life to help children and other victims.

With many ashrams shut that day, she and her team navigated the crowd and tried to rescue as many people as possible, gaining recognition for her bravery. Her actions during the Maha Kumbh tragedy brought her into the spotlight months before her Bigg Boss 19 stint.

