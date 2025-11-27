Kajol And Twinkle Khanna React To Backlash For Their Comments On Cheating And Marriage

Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, who came up with their talk show Two Much on Amazon Prime, finally addressed the backlash they received in the last few months for their apparent "cheeky" yet "controversial" take on infidelity and marriage.

In a newly released bonus episode after the season went off air, Kajol said, "Now it's time for our next segment, which has gotten us into a lot of trouble."

The actor continued, "Here, opinions don't matter as much as light-hearted teasing."

To this, Twinkle added, "And there's a disclaimer, which we should have had from the first episode, that nothing we say in this segment should be taken seriously. Please don't follow any of our advice in this segment."

The bonus episode featured star cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma as guests.

What Twinkle Said About Physical Infidelity

In the episode where Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar came as guests, Twinkle Khanna also dropped a truth bomb, claiming that physical infidelity is not a deal-breaker for her.

The statement was, "Whether emotional infidelity is worse than physical infidelity."

While Kajol, Karan Johar, and Twinkle Khanna stood in unison, Janhvi found herself alone. Karan said, "Physical infidelity is not a deal breaker," to which Janhvi replied, "No, the deal is broken." Twinkle added, "We're in our 50s, she's in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn't seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi. (What's happened, has happened)."

What Kajol Said On Marriage

The prompt was given, "Should marriage come with an expiry date?" during the episode featuring Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon.

"No, it's marriage, not a washing machine," Twinkle quipped.

Kajol retorted, "I definitely think so. What guarantees that you'll marry the right person at the right time? A renewal option would make sense, and if there's an expiry date, no one has to suffer for too long." She even tried to persuade Twinkle to join her in the green zone. Kriti and Vicky were on Twinkle's side as they disagreed with the proposition.

Kajol and Twinkle's hosting skills faced serious questions from a section of the internet, but their comments managed to stir a conversation.