Varun Dhawan Shakes A Leg With Sonu Nigam On <i>Bijuria</i>. Watch

Ahead of the release of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Varun Dhawan teamed up with Sonu Nigam for a fun Instagram reel. The two recreated the choreography of Bijuria, a track that is making a comeback in the film.

Varun matched steps with the singer who originally gave voice to the 1999 hit. The video quickly grabbed attention, thanks to its mix of old-school energy and Varun's playful vibe.

Sharing the video, Varun wrote, "Mera bachpan ka gaana. From dancing in my school to my brother's wedding on this song. This is my jam. Song out on 3rd September (My childhood's song)."

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari features Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf are also part of the project.

A few days ago, the makers dropped the teaser for Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The clip kicked off with Varun Dhawan showing up in full Baahubali gear. His friend quickly took a dig at him, saying, "Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mein Prabhas ka paudha jaisa lag raha hai". Varun then introduced himself as Sunny Sanskari.

In the video, we also got a look at the rest of the cast. Janhvi Kapoor appeared in a striking saree, while Sanya Malhotra brought high energy to the dance floor. Rohit Saraf made his presence felt with a proper hero-style entry. The teaser wrapped up with a light exchange between Janhvi and Varun's characters.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will hit the cinema screens on October 2. The project has been bankrolled by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan.