<i>Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari</i> Teaser: Varun Dhawan And Janhvi Kapoor Channel Rom-Com Feels On This Crazy Ride

The much-awaited teaser of Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, bankrolled by Dharma Productions, was unveiled today. Varun Dhawan is back as the fun-loving character Sunny Sanskari in a quintessential rom-com film. The other lead cast members include Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf.

What's Happening

The teaser of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opens with Varun Dhawan dressed in a Baahubali costume. When his friend mocks him, saying, "Ranveer Singh ki dhoti mein Prabhas ka paudha jaisa lag raha hai", Varun introduces himself as Sunny Sanskari.

The 52-second teaser then introduces other key characters, Janhvi Kapoor in a scintillating saree, while Sanya Malhotra sets the dance floor on fire. Rohit Saraf also has a befitting Hindi cinema hero entry.

The teaser ends with a fun banter between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's characters, where she tries to convince him that she has been to a nightclub.

Fan Reactions

Fans are quite excited to see Varun Dhawan in his lovable rom-com character.

Some commented, 'prime avatar' of Varun Dhawan.

While one Internet user said, "Seeing VD in such a rom-com after almost years, excited."

A lot of fans also drew parallels between Varun Dhawan's Dulhania franchise characters with that of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.

In A Nutshell

With a fresh cast, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari looks like a fun ride with laughs, drama, chaos, and some fun dance numbers. Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Shashank Khaitan, the film is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2025.