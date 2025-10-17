<i>Rise & Fall</i> Winner Arjun Bijlani Takes Home Cash Prize Of Rs 28 Lakh, Aarush Bhola Runner-Up

After 42 days of intense drama and competition, television star Arjun Bijlani emerged as the winner of Ashneer Grover-hosted Rise and Fall. The actor beat his fellow contestants Aarush Bhola and Arbaaz Patel in the finale and took home the cash prize of Rs 28 Lakh along with the trophy.

The grand finale began with electrifying performances by the Top 6 contestants - Arjun Bijlani, Arbaaz Patel, Akriti Negi, Aarush Bhola, Dhanashree Verma, and Nayandeep Rakshit. The drama unfolded as the contestants opened suitcases revealing the Janta's verdict, leading to the shocking eviction of Nayandeep Rakshit and Dhanashree Verma.

The remaining contestants then voted for the Top 3 finalists. Akriti Negi received the fewest votes and bid farewell to the competition. In the end, Arjun Bijlani emerged victorious, beating Aarush Bhola and Arbaaz Patel to lift the coveted trophy. As Arjun's name was announced as the winner, his wife, Neha Swami, was present in the audience and was seen getting emotional.

From the very first day to the finale, he carried himself with grace, honesty & heart !!!!



Well Deserved 👏



Congratulations @Thearjunbijlani for winning ✨🏆 the Rise And Fall S1 ♥️#RiseAndFallOnAmazonMXPlayer#ArjunBijlani #RiseAndFall #FromBasementToPenthouse #ABForWin pic.twitter.com/M728hJ8cha — Sid 🧸ྀི (@SidXKing000) October 17, 2025

Arjun took home not only the trophy but also a cash prize of ₹28.10 lakh and several luxury gift hampers. Aarush Bhola secured the position of first runner-up, while Arbaz Patel came third.

In a post-win interview with Hindustan Times, Arjun Bijlani said, “Rise & Fall proved that every fall is just a step towards rising stronger. This journey was anything but easy — each day brought a new challenge, a new lesson, and a new reason to keep going. The twists, the tension, the friendships, and the rivalries tested me in ways I never imagined. Winning feels surreal."

He added, "I want to thank each player who's been a part of Rise & Fall. Thank you, thank you so much, and a special thanks to Aarush and Arbaaz, who both took my name to be the winner. I think without them, this wouldn't have been possible so thank you. I'll always remember this and each player, whether I've fought with them or laughed with them; they were all a part of my journey. They made my journey beautiful, and each one of them is responsible for me being the winner here today. So, thank you, Rulers, and thank you, Workers.”

Rise and Fall brought together 15 celebrity contestants from varied backgrounds, thrusting them into the Tower's unpredictable world where power dynamics shifted dramatically. The show revolved around the battle between the Rulers and Workers. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.