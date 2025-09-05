Arjun Bijlani Recalls Being "Heartbroken" After Losing Sushant Singh Rajput: "I Still Have His..."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020. Reports suggest that he died due to asphyxiation. Actor Arjun Bijlani recently opened up about how "heartbroken" he was after losing his colleague Sushant, who was also his neighbour.

What's Happening

Arjun Bijlani is a contestant on the upcoming reality show Rise and Fall by Ashneer Grover.

The actor recently spoke about losing Sushant Singh Rajput, telling TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan, "He was a remarkable artist, a wonderful friend, and incredibly committed to his craft. He was a good person. I was heartbroken when I learned about him. It's tragic what happened. I wish things had been different for him."

Furthermore, Arjun added, "Once we were having fun. I was wearing a black T-shirt and he had on an orange tank top. He admired my black T-shirt, and we swapped our outfits. I still have his orange tank top."

Revealing his last message to Sushant on Instagram, Arjun said, "My last message to him. I felt something was off, my friend. Anyway, you must have read this by now. I will always remember our balcony... stay happy now. You always said you would write history. I know you are happy where you are now... a lot will change because of you. Take care, brother. As I always said, no rest in peace for you."

Arjun Bijlani's Post On Sushant Singh Rajput's First Death Anniversary

On June 14, 2021, which marked the first death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, Arjun Bijlani shared a throwback picture with the Chhichhore star.

Arjun wrote, "You will always be alive in millions of hearts, my friend. I'm sure you're happy in your happy place."

In A Nutshell

Arjun Bijlani recently opened up about what a wonderful friend and artist Sushant Singh Rajput was. He also revealed his last message to Sushant on Instagram before he died.