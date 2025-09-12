Ashneer Grover On BharatPe Controversy: "Had To Give A Fire Test Which Had No Meaning"

Ashneer Grover recently opened up about the challenging phase in his life following the controversy at BharatPe.

What's Happening

When asked about how the ups and downs over the past three years affected him mentally, Ashneer Grover explained that he remains unaffected because he knows his truth.

He told IANS, "No, not really. See the fact is you should know your truth. Rest people will say whatever they want to say. And I have gone through a lot of cases; I have gone through a lot of police. Nothing has come out of it. I am absolutely clean slate today."

He added, "My company has survived. It has actually become profitable. My investors have not lost money. So, in that sense I am very happy that you got a baptism by fire. That you had to give a fire test which had no meaning. But you came out of it without getting burnt. That is a big thing."

Background

The controversy surrounding BharatPe began when allegations emerged accusing Ashneer Grover and his family of misusing company funds.

Reports claimed that payments were made to fictitious vendors, invoices were inflated and reimbursements were irregular.

The public scrutiny intensified after his exit from the company in 2022, and legal proceedings followed.

However, the matter was amicably resolved in September 2024 through a settlement. Both BharatPe and Ashneer agreed to drop all legal actions, and the latter formally cut all ties with the company, including his shareholder role.

Ashneer Grover On Rise & Fall

Ashneer Grover is currently hosting the reality show Rise & Fall. When asked why he chose to participate, he shared the reason behind his decision.

He said, "I am a very incidental TV personality. I just came on the show Shark Tank, and somehow that show became big and I also became a public figure. But I have never done TV before and after Shark Tank there were lot many opportunities coming my way to do very similar business shows and investment shows. But I was very clear that if you have done one thing really well do not redo it just for the sake of it. So, I waited it out and then rise and fall opportunity came through."

