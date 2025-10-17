Weekend Binge: Celebrate 30 Years Of <i>DDLJ</i> With New-Age Rom-Coms

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, the iconic Bollywood romance starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, recently celebrated 30 years of its release. This timeless classic that captured hearts with its memorable dialogues, picturesque locations and chemistry between the leads is relevant even today among the young generation.

As we celebrate this beloved film, here are some other new-age rom-coms that offer fresh perspectives on love and relationships. From exploring complex emotions to showcasing diverse dynamics, these films bring a modern twist to the classic romance genre. Here is a list of some of the best modern rom-coms that you can watch over the weekend:

1. Hasee Toh Phasee - Netflix

The film features Siddharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra in lead roles. The story revolves around a struggling businessman who thinks he is in love with his girlfriend and wants to marry her, but ends up falling in love with her smart and geeky sister, Meeta.

2. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar - Netflix

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as the Playboy break-up consultant, Mickey. He falls in love with Tinni, portrayed by Shraddha Kapoor. After they decide to get married, Tinni starts feeling stifled by his big family. She hires a break-up service to end their relationship, unaware it is Mickey's own company.

3. Band Baaja Baaraat - Prime Video

An ambitious but naive girl, Shruti, and a carefree boy, Bittoo, become business partners in a wedding planning venture with one strict rule: no romance. While their business flourishes, they accidentally sleep together, and their professional and personal lives become complicated. The film features Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

4. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani - Netflix

Starring Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, the film follows Naina as she takes an impromptu trekking trip with her former classmate, Bunny and his two best friends. Though they fall for each other, Bunny's dreams of travelling the world force them apart after the trip. They reconnect years later at a friend's wedding, where they must confront their past feelings and their differing paths in life.

5. Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya - Apple TV

Alia Bhatt plays Kavya Pratap Singh, a girl from Ambala who is about to get married to an NRI. When she visits Delhi to shop for her trousseau, she falls in love with Humpty Sharma, played by Varun Dhawan. Humpty follows her home to win over her disapproving father. He must prove his love and worth to her family to marry Kavya.