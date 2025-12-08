"Look At The Light": When Dharmendra Told Child Abhay Deol After He Was Scolded

Cinema legend Dharmendra died on November 24, just two weeks before his birthday. He would have turned 90 today, December 8. On the occasion, Dharmendra's nephew, Abhay Deol, remembered the film veteran by sharing a lovely wish on Instagram.

Abhay Deol shared a throwback picture with Dharmendra when the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor was still a kid. He also recalled a sweet anecdote, connected to the moment, captured in the snap.

He wrote, “Must've been 1985 or ‘86. I had just been scolded, so I was upset. He called me to him, sat me down by his side and said, “Look at the light”, and had the photographer click this pic. I look forward to the moment I hear him say those words to me again, when my time comes. Today was his birthday.”

Reacting to the post, actress Sandhya Mridul commented, “What a lovely post for a lovely human being. Big hugs, Abhay and Dharam ji, wherever you are in the light.” Meanwhile, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar and actor Kunal Kapoor dropped red heart emojis.

Esha Deol also honoured her father with a touching note. The Instagram post was accompanied by a series of photos showcasing Dharmendra and Esha's sweet bond.

A part of the elaborate caption read, I've very tenderly, carefully and preciously tucked you in my heart, deep, deep inside to carry on with me for the rest of this lifetime. The magical, precious memories, the life lessons, the teachings, the guidance, the warmth, the unconditional love, the dignity, and the strength you have given me as your daughter cannot be replaced or matched by any other.”

Esha Deol added, “I so painfully miss you, papa, your warm, protective hugs that felt like the cosiest blanket, holding your soft yet strong hands, which had unspoken messages, and your voice calling out my name, followed by endless conversations, laughter, and shayaris. Your motto — 'always be humble, be happy, healthy and strong.”

Dharmendra died days after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle.