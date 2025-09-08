Abhay Deol Says He Doesn't Want To Have A Child, "I Might Be Controlling And Possessive"

Abhay Deol, known for versatile performances in films like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Raanjhanaa, Happy Bhag Jayegi, prefers to keep his personal life guarded. You will hardly read reports about his affairs or link-up rumours. During a recent conversation on YouTube channel Jai Madaan - Lady of Fortune, the Shanghai actor reveals he doesn't want to have a child.

Abhay Deol said, "I don't want to have children. If I were to settle down, then I would adopt over having my own because I just look at the world and I think, 'Why would I bring a child into this?'" He added, "I am happy, but the planet can't be burdened with such an exploding population, so I try and avoid adding more population to that."

He said, "I might be controlling and possessive than what I actually am if I had a child. I might lose my sense of easy-going and relaxed, I might always be on edge, protective, and possessive. We were very protected growing up, and I might reflect that on my own child."

While Abhay wants to adopt a child, will he ever get married? In a previous conversation with Humans Of Bombay, Abhay Deol said marriage is a cultural thing rather than a "necessity."

Abhay said, "In nature, you love, you don't love, no one is judging you for having more than one partner, or you can partner up and stay with that partner for life, you can end up single and finding your own self because you are able to be by yourself and know who you are." Abhay said that he doesn't see marriage as a "natural phenomenon" and mentioned, "I'd rather be single and lonely than coupled up and miserable."

Abhay Deol was last seen in the Netflix series Trial By Fire (2023), which was based on the true incident of Uphaar Cinema fire.