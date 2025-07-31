<i>Big Boss 19</i> Makers Unveil Teaser Of Upcoming Season, Salman Khan Returns As Host

As viewers eagerly wait for the latest season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss 19, the makers have unveiled the teaser.

The makers further announced that the show will get its grand premiere on August 24, 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show will stream on JioHotstar at 9:00 PM and air on COLORS at 10:30 PM.

Bigg Boss 19's theme this year is Gharwalon ki Sarkaar! This indicates a seismic shift in power from outside to inside the house. Unlike the other seasons, the power will not lie in the hands of one, but the BB house will run as per everyone's advice.

The teaser further showed Salman returning as the host for Bigg Boss 19 in a sharp Nehru jacket, flanked by black cat commandos.

Talking about the latest season of the reality show, Salman shared, "I have been a part of Bigg Boss for very long now, and as we all know, Bigg Boss reinvents the game every year, aur iss baar, it is gharwalo ki sarkar. And when too many people start pulling the strings, it's bound to get messy. That's when the cracks show, and the house turns into a warzone."

"After all these years, I can honestly say I'm just as kicked as you are to see how it all plays out," added the actor.

Going by the reports, Bigg Boss 19 will have some renowned television personalities such as Ram Kapoor, Munmun Dutta, and digital star Mr Faisu as contestants.

In addition to this, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anita Hassanandani, Ashish Vidyarthi, Apoorva Mukhija, Gaurav Taneja, Kanika Mann, Krishna Shroff, Raj Kundra, and Sreerama Chandra are also speculated to be in talks for Big Boss 19.

The official announcement of the confirmed list of participants is awaited.

