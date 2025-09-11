<i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Tanya Mittal On Once Dreaming About Helping "Lakhs" Of People: "I Want To Be Like Mother Teresa"

Entrepreneur and spiritual content creator Tanya Mittal is currently inside the house of Bigg Boss 19. The influencer has spoken about her luxurious lifestyle, where everyone calls her ‘boss' and she is constantly surrounded by several bodyguards.

In an earlier interview, Tanya had revealed that she started her entrepreneurial journey with just Rs 500 and eventually built a successful business. Today, her saree company allegedly exports garments to seven countries.

Recalling her time as an architecture student in Chandigarh, Tanya shared that she would often lie awake at night envisioning herself making a difference in the lives of millions.

“I used to have dreams that I am helping lakhs of people. I used to tell my family that I want to leave my education and I want to help people. I want to be like Mother Teresa. It was so unrealistic that no one believed me,” the influencer said in an interview with NewScoop.

Tanya dropped out of college at 19 and returned to Gwalior, where she faced pressure from relatives to get married instead of pursuing a career. With only Rs 500 to her name, she started a small business making handmade greeting cards and posting them on Instagram.

Later, when she received Rs 21,000 as a Raksha Bandhan gift from her family, she invested it into launching a clothing business. She began by buying fabric from local shops and designing dresses, which she sold through her social media platforms.

Her entrepreneurial journey faced a major setback when her Instagram account was hacked, resulting in the loss of 6.5 lakh followers. Without a registered company, she couldn't file a complaint with the cyber cell. To cope with the financial strain, she sold her gold jewellery and three iPhones to pay her employees' salaries.

“I started making 25 reels a day. I sold all my gold jewellery and paid salaries,” Tanya said.

Her dedication paid off when she was able to open a factory for her clothing business.

“Now we are exporting sarees to seven countries,” she added.

Tanya further described herself as a "hardworking business person" who sleeps for only three hours a day. The entrepreneur shared that she sleeps with a notepad by her bedside so that if she gets any bright ideas late at night, she can jot them down immediately.

“I didn't step out for 28 years of my life, never made a friend, never traveled, never saw the world. I am worried about my safety that's why I step out with bouncers,” she said, explaining why she always has security around her.

Tanya Mittal is currently a contestant in Big Boss 19 hosted by Salman Khan.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 19: Is Romance In The Air For Tanya Mittal And Amaal Mallik?