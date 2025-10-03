<i>Big Boss 19</i>: Awez Darbar Reacts To Eviction, Denies Cheating On His Ex Shubhi Joshi

Bigg Boss 19 has seen its fair share of drama, and Awez Darbar's eviction added another twist. Ever since he walked out, stories have been floating around - claims about his family paying money for a voluntary exit, chatter about his past with Shubhi Joshi, and even whispers of cheating. But Awez is clear: none of that is true.

In a chat with News18, Awez brushed off all the rumours.

Talking about reports of his voluntary exit, he said, “Arre voluntary exit mein Rs 2 crore dekar kyu bahar aaunga? Agar mil rahe hote to baat alag hoti. Honestly, main tab bhi wapas nahi aata because mujhe honestly bahut mazaa aaraha tha. [Why would I pay Rs 2 crore for a voluntary exit? If I was being paid, that would've been different. Honestly, even then I wouldn't have come out because I was really enjoying myself.]”

The bigger buzz was about Shubhi Joshi's possible wild card entry. Many thought Awez Darbar wanted out before she came in. He strongly denied this, saying that he had “no fear.”

Referring to the trend of contestants entering later, he added, “Sab wildcard chahte hein, ye naya trend ban gaya hai. [Everyone wants to be a wildcard, it has become a new trend.] I want to say now that I am out, there's going to be no wildcard.]”

Awez also addressed Shubhi directly but without throwing shade.

“Just like she has proofs, I too have things against her, but I won't demean her.”

Talking about his girlfriend Nagma Mirajkar, Awez added, “Nagma, who is the most important person to me, knows everything, and that's what matters to me. I only want to think about her and not about the person who doesn't matter to me.”

Shubhi Joshi's Cheating Claims

On the other side, Shubhi Joshi had her own version of events.

In an interview with Filmygyan, she hinted at her past with Awez without taking his name. She revealed they had feelings for each other, saying he used to tell her she was special and often took the first step.

Shubhi recalled, “He used to say things like- 'you are special', we were very clear that we like each other and we are developing feelings, he kept leading me on. He was the one putting in all the effort and not me.”

Things, however, did not end well. Shubhi shared how one of her friends later showed her messages from the same guy, which left her hurt.

“He texted one of my friends and asked her for a meet up and when I confronted, he gave me a very lame excuse. He told me- 'I deliberately texted your friend because it wasn't working out between us, so I wanted to hurt you so that you feel bad about it.'”

Back in the Bigg Boss 19 house, Awez Darbar's eviction happened after he landed in the bottom three with Ashnoor Kaur and Pranit More. Fans can catch new episodes of the reality show every day at 10:30 PM on Colors TV.

