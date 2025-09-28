Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar Share Adorable Post Revealing Name Of Their Second Son

Actress Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood again as they celebrated the arrival of their second child, a baby boy, on September 1.

The new parents have now revealed the name of their little bundle of joy. Gauahar and Zaid have chosen to name their second son Farwaan.

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple posted a joint message along with an adorable photo of their elder son, Zehaan, lovingly holding his baby brother's hand.

"FARWAAN. Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu," they captioned the post.

Announcing the latest addition to their family, Gauahar and Zaid shared another joint post, writing, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother, born on 1 September 2025. Seeking everyone's continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners, Zaid and Gauahar."

On September 12, Gauahar used social media to give a glimpse into how she is navigating her postpartum period.

In her own style, she posted a video showing herself indulging in skincare, haircare, and styling.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, the son of music composer Ismail Darbar, got engaged in November 2020 and tied the knot a month later, on December 25. The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023, following Gauahar's pregnancy announcement in December 2022. Earlier this year, in April 2025, Gauahar revealed that they were expecting their second baby.

