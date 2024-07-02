Samantha Ruth Prabhu And 'Warrior' Hina Khan's Instagram Exchange: 'Takes One To Know One'

Hina Khan shared this image. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Television star Hina Khan revealed last week that she has been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer and is being treated for it. The actress has been documenting her journey on Instagram and in her latest entry, the TV star mentioned that she "attended an event and went straight up to the hospital for my first chemo." She got a shout out from several stars. Among them is also superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis a few years ago.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared Hina Khan's video on her Instagram stories and she wrote, "Praying for you, Hina Khan. #Warrior." Hina responded to Samantha's post with these words, "Takes one to know one... I know you're an absolute star... and the way you've handled all that life threw at you is beyond amazing. Lots of love and blessings. " See Hina Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram exchange here:

This is the post Hina Khan shared:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last week. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in the film Kushi, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. The actress will next be seen in Citadel: Honey Bunny with Varun Dhawan. Citadel has been helmed by Raj and DK. Samantha previously worked with them in Family Man 2. The makers described Citadel: Honey Bunny as "a riveting narrative that fuses the pulse-pounding elements of a gritty spy action thriller with the heartwarming allure of a love story, all set against the vibrant tapestry of the 90s."