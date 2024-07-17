Hina Khan, Battling Cancer, Shares Pic From Hospital: 'Constantly In Pain'

Hina Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Television star Hina Khan, who is battling Stage Three breast cancer, shared a picture from Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Tuesday on her Instagram story and she wrote, "Just another day." Later, Hina shared a note that read, "Being constantly in pain. Yes, constantly. Every single second. The person is smiling? Still in pain. The person doesn't mention it? Still in pain. The person says 'I'm fine.' Still in pain." She also posted a note she received from hospital staff and captioned it, "Love and more love. This keeps me going. From Housekeeping department."

The note that Hina received from the hospital staff read, "Dear Hina Khan, I know this surgery has been hard for you but I am so glad you are on the way to making full recovery. Hoping you feel better very soon."

Hina Khan shared these photos on Instagram:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best known for starring in popular television shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Naagin 5 and the second season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Her film credits include Hacked, Smartphone, Lines, Wishlist, and Unlock to name a few. She also starred in the second season of the web-series Damaged 2.