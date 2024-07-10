Priyank Sharma Reacts To Friend Hina Khan's Cancer Diagnosis: 'She Will Come Back Soon'

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: Jdhruvdeep31)

Actor Priyank Sharma, who participated in Bigg Boss season 11 alongside Hina Khan and is a close friend of the actress, expressed his concern about Hina's breast cancer diagnosis and said he has been in touch with her, ever since he got to know about it through social media. Talking to Hindustan Times, he said “This is extremely sad what has happened. I was speechless when I got to know. I didn't know how to react to this. I was shooting in another city toh mai kaafi months se mil nahi paaya tha Hina se, but I was still in touch with her. It doesn't matter mujhe kahan se pata chala, all that matters is that my friend gets well really soon. All that matters is that she should be fine."

Priyank, who worked with Khan on the music video Raanjhana, continued, “My fingers are crossed. She will come back soon. I have seen Hina fighting the strongest battles in life right in front of me, and I am sure this one will also be one of the things where she comes out victorious.”

Hina Khan recently revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. On Monday, the actress shared a video on Instagram showing her visit to the hospital for her first chemotherapy session right after attending an award show. The video begins with Hina posing for photographers on the red carpet and receiving an award at the event. She is then seen entering the hospital for her chemo session. "All glam is gone and I'm ready for my first chemo in the hospital. Let's get better," Hina said in the video. Alongside the post, she wrote, "This award night, I knew about my cancer diagnosis, but I made a conscious choice to normalise it - not just for myself, but for all of us. This was the day that changed everything, it marked the beginning of one of the most challenging phases of my life."

Hina Khan added, "So Let's do some affirmations. We become what we believe in, and I have decided to take this challenge as an opportunity to reinvent myself. I have decided to keep the spirit of positivity as the first tool in my toolkit. I choose to Normalise this experience for me and have consciously decided to manifest the desired outcome. For me ..my work commitments matter. For me my motivation, passion and art matter. I refuse to bow down. This award that I received right before my first chemo was not my motivation alone, in fact, I attended this event to reassure myself that I am living up to the benchmark, I have set up for myself. Mind over matter."

Hina Khan's longtime boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal showed his support in the comment section and wrote, "My fighter". Arti Singh commented, "You are inspiration to so many... Allah is with you. Your daddy is with you. You are unstoppable like the song you have put. Dua and prayers for you."