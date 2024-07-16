Hina Khan Resumes Work After Cancer Diagnosis. Tara Sutaria, Kusha Kapila And Other Celebs Form Her Cheer Squad

Hina Khan in a still from the video. (courtesy: realhinakhan)

Hina Khan has been documenting her health journey on Instagram. The TV star is battling Stage Three breast cancer and she posted a video from her first work assignment after diagnosis. Hina posted a video from her work diaries and she wrote, "FYI I am undergoing a treatment but I am not always in the hospital..so to all you people out there, Let's normalise working and if you have the strength and energy, do whatever makes you happy." The post got a whole lot of love from her friends and colleagues.

Actor Tara Sutaria commented on the post, "You are so inspiring, Hina! You will win! So powerful to see you smiling through what I am sure is not easy.. Stay your special self. Wishing you great health and healing..." Gauahar Khan added, "Good luck and good vibes." Kusha Kapila wrote, "You will win." Juhi Parmar wrote, "So proud of you." Dalljiet Kaur added, "Just keep going babe." Bhumi Pednekar also cheered for the actress.

Check out Hina Khan's post here:

Hina Khan revealed her cancer diagnosis in an Instagram post last month. An excerpt from Hina Khan's statement read, "Hello everyone, To address the recent rumours, I want to share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer. Despite this challenging diagnosis, I want to reassure everyone that I am doing well. I am strong, determined and truly committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger."

Hina Khan is best-known for starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8 and Bigg Boss 11. Hina Khan was also seen in a brief appearance in the TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay and then Naagin 5.