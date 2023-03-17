Asked About Ex-Wife Reena Roy, Pakistan Cricketer Mohsin Khan Said: 'I Have No Regrets'

A file photo of Mohsin Khan and Reena Roy. (courtesy: RetroBollywood)

Pakistani cricketer Mohsin Khan says he had "no regrets" about marrying Bollywood actor and his former wife Reena Roy. The cricketer recently opened up about his and Reena Roy's divorce in an interview. Mohsin Khan married Reena Roy in 1983 and they got divorced a few years later in the 90s. They have a daughter named Sanam together. In an interview with G Sports Network, Mohsin Khan was asked if he had any regrets about marrying Reena Roy, to which Mohsin Khan replied, "I have no regrets. I had married a human being, I didn't see who she was or where she was from. Eventually, I had decided that I want to stay in Pakistan. Even though I went to England to play, I wanted to stay in Pakistan."

The 68-year-old added during the interview, "I never watched any of her films before our wedding, I swear upon God, no one believes this. I don't watch, I rarely do. If I was leaving home and there was an Amitabh Bachchan scene going on, I would probably stop and watch, that too for a few minutes. But otherwise, I have never watched films. And I was never impressed by the beauty, I liked a good human being."

Besides cricket, Mohsin Khan also worked in a handful of films including Batwara, Fateh, Gunehgar Kaun, Pratikar, Madam X and Saathi.

Reena Roy began her acting career at the age of 15 with the 1972 film Zaroorat. She went on to star in films such as Kaalicharan, Apnapan, Vishwanath, the 1976 film Nagin, Apnapan, Zakhmee, Jaani Dushman, Aasha, Arpan, Asha Jyoti, Naseeb and Sanam Teri Kasam among many others.