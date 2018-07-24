Twinkle Khanna, Hrithik Roshan And Friends In Mega Throwback Pic. Guess Who's Who

A Throwback Tuesday surprise for fans. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A blast from the past featuring actress Reena Roy with tiny versions of Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sunaina; Ekta and Tusshar Kapoor; Twinkle and Rinke Khanna; and Shaadab and Ahlam Khan is sending the Internet into a meltdown. In the picture, Reena Roy is comfortably seated on a sofa and she is surrounded by the eight children who have different priceless expressions. Twinkle Khanna, daughter of Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, shared the picture on her Twitter timeline and identified herself as "the girl with the broken arm" and wrote: "The girl with the broken arm is me - every year I would invariably be in a cast - many fractured bones - took that unpleasant factor and flipped it into a moniker that now makes me smile - Mrs Funnybones."

Can you identify who's who in the photo?

Give up?

Here are our guesses - The little girl in Reena Roy's lap appears to be Rinke Khanna (going by the identical outfit worn by Twinkle), Hrithik and Sunaina (children of Rakesh Roshan) are seated on the left; behind Hrithik and Sunaina, we think we spotted little Tusshar Kapoor while his elder sister Ekta stood close to Reena on her right (look at her cute expression). On Ekta's left is Raja Ki Ayegi Baarat actor Shadaab Khan, son of actor Amjad Khan, while his sister Ahlam is settled on Reena Roy's lap along with Rinke.

